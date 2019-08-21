Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Baramulla town

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Baramulla town.

The youth was killed during an all-out operation jointly launched by Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Kakarhamam area of the town.

Indian troops also launched a similar operation in Pulwama area where youth also came out of their houses and clashed with the troops.

On the other hand, at least 40 people were arrested during house raids by Indian troops in different areas of Srinagar city.

More protests erupted in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Tuesday (yesterday) as people defying curfew and other restrictions took to the streets in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to protest against the revoking of the special status of IoK by the Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), groups of youth came out of their houses in Srinagar and elsewhere and staged anti-India protests. Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells injuring scores of protesters.

At least eight people with pellet injuries were admitted to hospitals in Srinagar. An official confirmed that at least two dozen stone-pelting incidents took place in different areas of the Kashmir valley.

