Indian troops martyr 11 innocent Kashmiris in July

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 11 Kashmiris including a minor girl and a woman during the last month of July.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, during July, 80 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force and firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel against peaceful protesters in the territory.

At least 46 Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth were arrested. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference chief spokesman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, was also among the arrested people.

The troops damaged 2 residential houses during the period.

It is worth mentioning that President of the United States Donald Trump has offered to mediate between Pakistan and India to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, had said in a statement, issued in Srinagar, that the United States recognizes Jammu and Kashmir as an international dispute since 1947 and is the main supporter of the plebiscite, even authored the plebiscite resolutions and guidelines for its implementations.

Pakistan has also welcomed the offer of the US president.

Comments

comments