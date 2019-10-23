SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three youth in Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Rajpora in Tral area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, people continue to observe complete shutdown as a mark of silent protest against the Indian occupation and revocation of the territory’s special status. Shops and businesses establishments remain closed most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening while public transport is off the roads.

Government offices and educational institutions are open but almost no one turns up.

Although the authorities have restored landline and some postpaid cellular connections, a total ban remains enforced on the internet and prepaid mobile phones. Being unable to speak with their loved ones, millions of people are suffering emotionally and psychologically as a direct result of the continuing siege.

Comments

comments