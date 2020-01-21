Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism on Tuesday martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, raising the toll to five during the past two days.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation launched by the personnel of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Awanitpora area of the district. Earlier, an Indian soldier and a special police officer were killed and another was injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, thousands of people defying restrictions participated in the funeral prayers of the three youth in Shopian and Pulwama districts. These youth were martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, yesterday. Anti-India, pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans were raised on the occasion.

Read More: PM Imran Khan meets Donald Trump on WEF sidelines in Davos

Besides the military siege and lockdown going on in the occupied territory for the 171st day, today, additional restrictions were imposed ahead of India’s Republic Day celebrations making the lives of the Kashmiri people more miserable.

A protest demonstration was held in Furqanabad area of Doda against the restrictions on the locals to offer condolences with the family members of a recently martyred youth, Haroon Abbas Wani.

People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been asked through posters to observe India’s Republic Day on January 26 as black day. The posters were displayed by two organizations, Warseen-e-Shuhada and Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir.

Comments

comments