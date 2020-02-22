Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Occupied Kashmir here on Saturday morning.

The troops martyred the youth at Naina Sangam in Bijbehara area of the district during a cordon and search operation which started late last night. The operation continued till last reports came in.

In occupied Kashmir, 70 Kashmiris including two women and four young boys were martyred by Indian troops during the past 200 days of military lockdown and siege in the territory.

According to the data released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those martyred, 11 were killed in fake encounters or custody. At least 942 Kashmiris were critically injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian forces in the occupied territory since August 5, 2019 till date.

Thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Aiyaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal and Farooq Ahmad Dar are under illegal detention in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

Read More: Indian forces have turned Occupied Kashmir into jail: PM Imran Khan

Meanwhile, daily life remains badly hit in the occupied territory due to the unrelenting military siege, harassment, cordon and search operations and internet gag. Several residents were injured when troops barged into houses and subjected the inmates to torture in Ibhama area of Pulwama district.

Comments

comments