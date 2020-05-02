Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today (Saturday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops also destroyed a residential house by using explosive material.

Later in the day, people took to streets and staged forceful anti-India demonstrations in the area. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India is violating international laws and UN resolutions by maneuvering to change the demography of occupied Kashmir.

In a video message, he said changing domicile rules shows Indian leadership’s anti-Muslim agenda. He said New Delhi regime has incarcerated Hurriyat leaders instead of providing them food and medicines in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The foreign minister said Modi Government has put the entire Kashmiri leadership and thousands of Kashmiri youth in Indian jails to subjugate their voice and fundamental human rights.

