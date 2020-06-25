Indian troops martyr two more youth in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Sopore town of Indian occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Hardshiva area of the town.

The occupation authorities have snapped the 2G internet service in the area while high-speed 4G connectivity remains suspended in entire occupied Kashmir since August 05, last year, when fascist Modi government repealed the special status of the territory and placed it under strict military siege.

Meanwhile, the troops during another operation arrested half a dozen youth in different areas of Badgam district.

Earlier on June 23, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The youth were martyred by troops during a cordon and search operation at Bandzoo area of the district.

On June 22, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group have rejected India’s moves to change the demographic structure of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held a virtual meeting on Monday against the backdrop of the situation in the occupied valley which was attended by foreign ministers of Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and representative of IOJK.

Read More: Three more Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing a media briefing in Islamabad, said that the situation of the occupied Kashmir was worsening day by day and the participants of the emergency meeting expressed deep concerns over the developments.

Indian troops were targeting helpless Kashmiris through the continuation of lockdown, military siege, communications blockade and other restrictions despite the existence of coronavirus pandemic, said Qureshi. He added that India is targeting defenceless Kashmiris to break their will through violence to accomplish the Hindutva agenda of RSS-BJP.

