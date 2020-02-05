SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar on Wednesday.

According to KMS, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon operation in Lawaypora-Shalteng area of Srinagar.

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have martyred 65 Kashmiris including 2 women and 4 young boys during the ongoing 6-month long siege and lockdown in the territory.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, during the period, at least 922 people were critically injured due to firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by the Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

It said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians and civil society members including APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi, Bar President Mian Abdul Qayoom, human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, and Bar General Secretary, Muhammad Ashraf Butt, continued to remain under house arrest or in jails.

The report said that the troops molested 42 women after barging into the residential houses in the period. The occupation authorities also did not allow people to offer Juma prayers for 19 consecutive weeks at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after August 5, it said.

