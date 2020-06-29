Indian troops martyr three more youth in IOK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Anantnag district of occupied Kashmir on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation in the Runipora area of the district.

The Indian authorities suspended mobile internet services and blocked all exit and entry points of the area.

On June 26, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three youth in Pulwama district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected the grant of domicile certificates of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) by the Indian authorities to reportedly 25,000 Indian nationals.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the certificates issued to non-Kashmiris including, among others, the Indian government officials under “Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020” are illegal, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and International law including the 4th Geneva Convention.

She said that the latest action is a vindication of Pakistan’s consistent stance that the major intention behind the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 was to change the demographic structure of IOK and turn Kashmiris into a minority in their own land.

Comments

comments