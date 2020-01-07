Indian troops martyr one more youth in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The youth identified as Zahid Hassan was killed during a cordon and search operation, jointly launched by Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in Awantipora area of the district. Zahid Hassan was a resident of Islamabad town.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operations in Samba, Kathua, Ramban and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region and Srinagar, Ganderbal, Hajin, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam areas of the Kashmir valley.

Besides, the people of the occupied territory continued to face miseries on the 156th consecutive day, today, due to military siege and lockdown, particularly in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu.

Almost all journalist organizations of occupied Jammu and Kashmir staged a sit-in protest at Press Club in Srinagar against the unabated internet suspension since August 5, last year.

People staged protest against the killing of a Kashmiri youth and injuring of another by an over-speeding police vehicle in Nowgam area of Srinagar. The protesters demanded the arrest of the driver of the police vehicle.

