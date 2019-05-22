Indian troops martyr two more youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred two more youth in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir, said Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday.

The youth were killed during a so called cordon and search operation in the area and several others were taken into custody by the occupied forces.

The internet and mobile services have been suspended in the held valley soon after the martyrdom of the youth by the puppet administration, said KMS.

On the other hand, a complete shutdown is being marked by curfew-like restrictions across the Valley, today, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone.

Call for the strike and a march towards martyrs’ graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar was given by the resistance leadership to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement criticized the Indian authorities for imposing restrictions in Srinagar to prevent people from commemorating the martyrdom anniversaries of the leaders.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement paid rich tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as victims of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

