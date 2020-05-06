Indian troops martyr one more youth in IOK

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred another youth in Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Sharshali area of the district.

The killing of the youth triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area. Indian troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters

Earlier, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly martyred by Indian occupation forces in the illegally annexed valley on Monday.

At least four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and seven injured after a patrolling party of the paramilitary force was attacked in Wangam Qaziabad area of Handwara in Kashmir.

Read More: India unleashing genocide on Kashmir under garb of coronavirus: Mishal Malik

The incident triggered an indiscriminate barrage of heavy firing from distraught Indian troops whereas Indian army personnel have gone berserk beating every passer-by and ransacking houses in search of possible attackers.

On April 29, Indian troops also martyred two more Kashmiri youth in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

