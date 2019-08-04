Indian army used cluster bombs along LoC in violation of int’l laws: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday said that the Indian army used cluster bombs against civilian population in AJK across the line of control (LoC) in violation of the international laws, ARY News reported.

Talking to Hurriyat Conference’s leaders, who called on him at his office, Farooq Haider said that AJK government, Hurriyat and the masses were on the same page against Indian brutalities and grave human rights violation.

He urged the international community to take notice of state terrorism and brutalities of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. The prime minister said that they would stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army to face the Indian army.

On the occasion, the prime minister condemned the killing of seven youths by Indian troops in Kupwara district.

Read More: PM Khan stresses US mediation on IoK, calls out India over cluster bombs

Earlier int he day, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had taken to social media today to address the use of illegal cluster bombs by India along the Line of Control (LoC) and had demanded notice and action on the act by the United Nations Security Council.

The Prime Minister, on the micro-blogging website in a series of tweet, had taken India to the task and demanded repercussion to their action by the global security body, the UN SC.

