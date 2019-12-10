Indian war hysteria a major threat to World Peace: President AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that war hysteria created by India is a major threat not only to Pakistan but to South Asia as well.

He was addressing a conference under auspicious of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies in Muzaffarabad today (Tuesday).

Sardar Masood Khan said if India dares to impose war on Pakistan, our valiant armed forces backed by entire nation will give a befitting response and inflict humiliating defeat on India.

Addressing the conference, Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said Kashmir is not only the jugular vein of Pakistan but also future of both the nations is interconnected.

He said Pakistan will continue to support oppressed Kashmiris at all forums the world over as Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue at United Nations General Assembly in line with aspirations of Kashmiris.

