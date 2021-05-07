Disturbing Video: Indian youths harass, beat wild elephants

NEW DELHI: In an appalling case of animal cruelty, a group of Indian youths was spotted harassing and attacking three elephants, including a calf, in the forest in India’s Tamil Nadu.

According to the details, the youths went to graze their cattle in the forest area when they saw the elephants who apparently came to the forest boundary in search of food in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu.

In the shocking video, the Indian youths can be seen chasing elephants, hurling stones at them at close range and beating the animals with sticks.

The pet dogs of the men are also seen chasing the group of elephants. When elephants try to run for forest cover, the youths again pelt stones at them. The youths also harassed the calf.

The videos drew widespread criticism on social media. After the disturbing videos went viral on social media, police took notice of the issue and registered a case against the men.

Later, the police claimed to have arrested the three youths under the Wild Life Protection Act for teasing a wild elephant. The youths were identified as Kalimuthu , 25, Selvam, 32, and Arun Kumar, 30.

