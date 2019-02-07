Indians pay tributes to legendary philanthropist Edhi

JALANDHAR: Indian citizens have paid rich tributes to the legendary philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, a big sign board with picture of Edhi has been placed at a highway in Indian Punjab’s city of Jalandhar to praise his utmost services to the humanity.

“The richest poor man,” the sign board reads.

Edhi, who built a network of humanitarian centers across Pakistan to provide life-saving services to the people, died on July 8, 2016 at the age of 89.

He was born to a family of Muslim traders in Gujarat in British India and migrated to Pakistan after its creation in 1947. He began his humanitarian work soon after migration.

The state’s failure to help his struggling family care for his mother — paralysed and suffering from mental health issues — was his painful and decisive turning point which spurred him onto philanthropy.

He was also mentioned in the Guinness Book of world records for the largest fleet of ambulances, offering help to poor communities failed by inadequate public health and welfare services.These 1500 ambulances are the most prominent symbols of the foundation deployed to the scene in case of an emergency or extremist attack.

