India’s actions against minorities to lead to its balkanisation: AJK president    

ISLAMABAD: Paying rich tribute to the struggle of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and other hurriyat leaders, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ freedom movement through brute force and atrocities , ARY News reported.

Masood Khan said this during his visit to the office of Hurriyat Conference in Islamabad. He said that India’s recent actions against minorities will lead its balkanisation, adding that protests are being staged across India against its policies.

Talking about inhuman curfew in occupied Kashmir, the president said that humanitarian crises deepening in the held valley and added that the occupation forces were violation UN resolutions and international laws.

Read More: Racial discrimination, internal turmoil to destroy India: President Alvi

Earlier on November 16, throwing light on the worst form of racial discrimination engulfing India, President Dr Arif Alvi had said the internal turmoil in the country will eventually lead to its destruction.

Addressing a seminar on human rights in occupied Kashmir, President Alvi had said that worst human rights atrocities were being committed by the occupation forces in the held valley.

He had said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle of right to self-determination through brute force. Dr Alvi had said, “Pakistan fully stands with their Kashmiri brethren and will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to them.”

Comments

comments