India’s illegal actions cannot change status of occupied Kashmir: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Monday said that India could neither change the disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, nor could it force Kashmiris and Pakistan to accept the illegal outcomes, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO spokesperson said, “We have noted with serious concern reports indicating that India might be plotting further division, bifurcation and demographic changes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to perpetuate its illegal occupation.”

He maintained that no new instrument of occupation shall have any legal effect.

“India’s unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK remain violative of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

The spokesperson said that IIOJK is an internationally recognized disputed territory and Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian attempts to change the demographic structure and final status of IIOJK.

“We urge India to halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and refrain from any further steps that might imperil the regional peace and security in South Asia,” he added

He also called upon the international community, including the United Nations, world parliaments, international human rights and humanitarian organizations and global media to take immediate cognizance of the situation. India must be stopped from any further illegal action in the occupied territory.

For its part, Pakistan remains firm in its commitment to provide all possible support to the people of IIOJK for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, he added

The spokesperson said that Pakistan also reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

