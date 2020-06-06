India’s aggressive designs serious threat to regional peace: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Expressing serious concerns over unabated ceasefire violations by Indian troops across the Line of Control, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to take notice of New Delhi’s aggressive designs, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a consultative meeting of former foreign secretaries in Islamabad, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India wanted to disrupt regional peace deliberately.

Highlighting the plight of eight million Kashmiris in occupied valley, the foreign minister said that oppressed people were facing dual lockdown. He maintained that the Kashmiris were facing Indian suppression in the name of curfew for the last ten months.

FM Qureshi said Indian step to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir through amendments in domicile laws is gross violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international laws.

The foreign minister said that he has written a letter to UN Secretary General and President Security Council, informing them of the dangerous Indian attempts.

Afghan peace process, regional peace situation and other important issues were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on June 5,Pakistan Army had shot down another Indian spy quadcopter after it had violated Pakistan’s airspace in Khanjar sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the military’s media wing, in this provocative act, the Indian quadcopter had intruded 500 metres inside Pakistan’s territory.

ISPR had said that it was the eighth Indian Quadcopter downed by the Army this year.

