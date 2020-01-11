Hurriyat leaders condemn India’s attempt to hoodwink world on Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have condemned Indian efforts to mislead the world by arranging a strictly guided visit of Delhi-based envoys to the territory.

In a statement, All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Gilani, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders and organisations said the tour was a desperate attempt by Modi government to show the world that all is well in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Indian police and troops arrested over three dozen people during cordon and search operations and house raids in different districts.

Students held anti India protests in Srinagar.

Kashmiri representatives Raja Najabat Hussain and Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah held a meeting with Member of British Parliament Tracy Brabin at Bartley, United Kingdom.

They apprised her of the prevailing situation of occupied Kashmir.

APHC-AJK chapter leaders, Abdul Majeed Malik and Imtiaz Wani have said that the people of occupied Kashmir have been facing severe difficulties due to continued military siege.

APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, in a statement issued in Islamabad, said that India had used all cheap tactics to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people but miserably failed in its nefarious designs.

He said that India will have to accept the ground situation, give up its intransigence and create a conducive atmosphere for peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

In a statement in Srinagar, Senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that the Delhi-based foreign envoys’ recent visit to Kashmir to assess the ground situation was another fruitless exercise in diplomacy.

