Modi govt has paved the way for India’s balkanization: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Modi government has paved the way for the balkanization of India through controversial citizenship amendment act, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said that even Indian citizens are agitating against this black law and asserted that a country where students’ voice is oppressed is a large-scale prison.

Torture of JNU students is a black mark on the face of Modi government, he added. The sham Indian democracy has deprived the citizens of their nationality without any justification.

On the other side, minorities are enjoying exemplary rights in Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.

Narendra Modi should set right his house as Pakistani minorities are totally safe, secure and satisfied and marriage laws have been formulated for Sikhs and other religious minorities in the province of Punjab, conclude the chief minister.

