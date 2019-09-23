India’s unilateral move in IoK put regional peace at risk: FM Qureshi

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Monday said that the unilateral move by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir has put the regional peace and stability at risk, ARY News reported.

Talking to the deputy prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, FM Qureshi said that Kashmiris had been facing inhuman curfew and severe torture by the hands of occupation forces in the held valley since August 5.

He appraised the deputy prime minster that India was violating UN resolutions on Kashmir and human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Underscoring the need for resolution of Kashmir dispute, the foreign minister said that the issue had been on the agenda of the UN Security Council for many decades.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had stressed for resolution of bilateral disputes in South Asia for durable, sustainable peace and stability in the region.

He was talking to President of International Crisis Group Robert Malley, who called on him in New York. During the meeting, both the leaders had exchanged views on the worst rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

