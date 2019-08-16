‘India’s madness can turn entire world into hell’: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing along the line of control (LoC), ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shehbaz Sharif said that Indian jingoism and madness could turn entire world into a burning hell and urged the international community to take notice of Indian firing along the restive line of control.

The PML-N leader urged the world community to stop Indian extremism and warned that it could bring devastating consequences for the entire world.

He demanded of the government to bring the ongoing situation at LoC into knowledge of the United Nations and UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

Earlier in the day, another Pakistani soldier was martyred in unprovoked firing by India in Buttal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor had said.

In a tweet, DG ISPR had said, “Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LoC.”

