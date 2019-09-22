India’s move on Kashmir violated int’l laws, UN resolutions: FM Qureshi   

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that India’s unilateral move on occupied Kashmir violated international laws and the UN’s resolutions in connection with the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Talking to journalist, following the inauguration of Pakistan Media Centre in New York, FM Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan held a number of important meetings today to highlight the situation in Occupied Kashmir with representatives of international organizations.

He said a delegation of George Soros Foundation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in which they apprised him of their work in the field of education in Afghanistan. The delegation also expressed their wish to work in improving quality of education through various projects in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

They also apprised the prime minister of their expertise in taxation reforms. FM Qureshi said an important point in PM’s agenda was to improve the tax reforms and bring transparency and improvement in tax collection efforts. He said the meeting agreed that the experts of the George Soros Foundation will visit Pakistan soon to assess the needs of reforms in taxation machinery.

The foreign minister said PM Imran also had a meeting with Secretary General of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo.

The Secretary General informed the PM of the difficulties being faced by his organization in carrying out work in Occupied Kashmir. He also informed the high handedness of the Indian authorities in the held valley. Kumi Naidoo said members of his organization have to visit courts every other day to seek permission for their work. The prime minister appreciated the work of Amnesty International and other human rights organizations who are working to highlight the human rights situation in difficult circumstances in Occupied Kashmir.

FM Qureshi said the prime minister also had a meeting with ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad. He informed the prime minister of developments in negotiations with Taliban for Afghan peace process and gave an overview of the whole process and appreciated the role of Pakistan as facilitator.

The foreign minister said Republican Senator Lindsay Graham also called on PM Imran. The prime minister thanked his effort in highlighting the Kashmir issue and plight of innocent Kashmiris. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the US Congress can play an important role in raising the voice of Kashmiris in the US.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said during his stay in Geneva he apprised the high officials of World Health Organization about the shortage of life saving drugs and essential items in Occupied Kashmir. He said he was informed that ICRC can play an important role in the provision of this stuff to Kashmiri people and the Prime Minister will discuss this issue as well.

The foreign minister said a meeting with Kashmiri delegation comprising eleven members is also scheduled to be held with the prime minister today. He said we will want to know their expectations from us and also their guidance on future course of action.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said thousands of Pakistanis, Kashmiris, Sikhs, and human rights activists have gathered in Houston today to protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address. This protest will raise the voice and plight of Kashmiris before the world community.

Responding to a question, he said if dialogue process between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban does not continue, it will lead to violence. He said Pakistan acted as a facilitator in the Afghan peace process and will continue to do so in order to bring peace in the war ravaged country.

