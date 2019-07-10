India’s NIA attaches residence of Aasiya Andrabi in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, India’s infamous probe institution National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the residence of illegally detained Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In the attachment order, posted at the entrance of Aasiya Andrabi’s residence located in Soura area of Srinagar, the NIA directed all the concerned not to transfer, sell or otherwise deal with the said property in any manner, whatsoever, except with prior permission.

The order issued by NIA’s chief investigating officer, Vikas Katheria, said that the property was attached after approval granted by occupied Kashmir’s Director General Police (DGP).

It is to mention here that after failing to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement through the use of brute force, India is using its probe agencies NIA and Enforcement Directorate to intimidate the Kashmiri people into submission.

The NIA and ED have arrested several Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraaj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Syed Shahid Yousuf and Syed Shakeel Ahmed. Besides, they have attached the houses of Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and offices and other properties of pro-freedom people and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments