India’s nuclear weapons are in control of Hindu extremists: Shehryar Afridi   

HANNOVER: Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Monday said that the world must take cognizance of the fact that Hindu extremists in India have got control of nuclear weapons and the statement by Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh about first use of nukes reflected that any irresponsible step by the extremists may put the world security into jeopardy, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued by the ministry, Afridi said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was not familiar with philosophy of sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and he could not comprehend the fact that Muslims follow the same philosophy and India could not scare Muslims especially those living in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Addressing a gathering of overseas Pakistanis in German city of Hannover with regard to Pakistan Day celebrations, Shehryar Afridi said that the Pakistani nation was led by visionary Prime Minister Imran Khan who was exposing the Hindutva regime in India by each day passing and the world was now taking notice of the oppressive tactics by fascist regime in India.

“Pakistan will go to any extent to safeguard the rights of freedom loving Kashmiri people. We will not sit idle until Kashmiris are given their right to choose between India and Pakistan. Plebiscite is right of Kashmiris and the day is not far when Kashmiris would exercise their right to franchise,” said the minister.

Read More: Threatening global peace: India hints change in nuclear policy of ‘No First Use’

He said that overseas Pakistanis were sending remittances for their loved ones in Pakistan which helpe Pakistan grow economically, read the statement.

“You are the most precious asset for Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan loves the Pakistani Diaspora which is his real strength. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Government would resolve all issues faced by Pakistani expatriates on priority. I would speak with Pakistani ambassador in Germany to help resolve your issues,” the minister told a jubilant gathering.

Spelling out the achievements of first year of PTI government, Afridi said that reforms and opening up of economy were hallmarks of first year of the PTI government which had helped Pakistan to attract foreign investment and economic revival.

He said that PM Imran’s visits to USA, China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other friendly nations had helped a lot in restoring pride and respect of Pakistan in the comity of nations. “We have worked days in and days out to crackdown on extremist forces, money launderers, corrupt politicians, drug barons and smugglers who have defamed Pakistan over the past many decades. Now rule of law is being restored and nobody is above the law,” the minister said.

Afridi further said that when PTI government took over the reign, Pakistan was being seen as a lawless state with no narrative to counter the enemy’s designs. “We worked on building Pakistan’s narrative and now Pakistan’s narrative is being received well and the recent session of UNSC on Kashmir held after 50 long years is a proof of the hard work done by Pakistani government,” said the minister.

He said that during the past one year, Pakistan’s foreign policy had been put on right track while the country’s economic direction had also been set aright. “The steps taken by the government can be judged by the fact that we have retired external debt of round ten billion dollars while our revenues and exports had also increased significantly,” said Afridi

“We will not forgive those past rulers who bagged billions of dollars in their own pockets and left the country in debt burden,” he concluded.

