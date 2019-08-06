Former Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passes away   

NEW DELHI: Former Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 in New Delhi on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sushma Swaraj suffered a massive heart attack today and was rushed to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Indian National Congress said,” We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Sushma Swaraj was an Indian politician and a former Supreme Court lawyer. She was affiliated with Bharatiya Janata Party and had been as the Minister of External Affairs of India from 26 May 2014 to 30 May 2019.

Sushma Swaraj had decided not to contest the 2019 Indian general election due to health reasons as she was recovering a kidney transplant.

Former Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee passes away

Last year on August 16, Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had died at a hospital in New Delhi where he had been undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment since June.

Vajpayee had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with kidney infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and low urine output.

“It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 05:05pm on 16.08.2018,” AIIMS had said in a statement.

