India’s rejection to Trump’s mediation offer was anticipated: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was anticipating that India would reject the mediation offer of the United States over Kashmir dispute, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday.

Earlier today, while rejecting the mediation offer of the US President Donald Trump, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar clarified that any discussion on the disputed region will only take place bilaterally with Pakistan.

Jaishankar’s statement comes following the reiteration of the offer by Trump during an interview at the White House a day earlier.

Reacting to Jaishankar’s comments, FM Qureshi asserted “we were already aware of the Indian reaction that they would never accept the Trump’s offer.”

“India neither wants talks nor mediation,” he stated.

The foreign minister also said that he would write a letter to the United Nations on the situation in occupied Kashmir.

The letter would highlight the Indian firing along the Line of Control, human rights abuse in held Kashmir and the report of international bodies about India’s atrocities in the occupied valley, FM Qureshi said.

