India’s bid to stop water flowing to Pakistan to be taken as ‘aggression’: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday warned India against pursuing its nefarious designs of diverting the flow of three western rivers and added that the move will be taken as ‘aggression’, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in connecting with Indus Waters Treaty at the Foreign Office, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan has the right to respond to any water aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister said that Pakistan had exclusive rights over three Western rivers under the water treaty.

He said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s warmongering and hate-based policies posed grave risk to world’s peace.

Referring to Indian prime minister’s recent remarks in which he had threatened Islamabad of stopping flow of water into Pakistan, FM Qureshi said that such statements should be an eye-opener for the world.

Read More: Faisal Vawda terms India’s water threat ‘childish’

Earlier on February 21, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda had said water threats from India was a childish admonition and showed their state of panic.

Speaking to ARY News, he had said India was even struggling to manage its own water, “how could it stop the water of Pakistan.”

He had warned Pakistan’s offer for peace should not be misconstrued as its weakness. India was doing all that for cheap fame, he had added. The minister had said India must not think Pakistan as a weak state. “Pakistan’s response to any Indian misadventure will be remembered by seven generations of their country.”

