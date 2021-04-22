Indonesian sailors on missing submarine have oxygen until Saturday

The sailors aboard a missing Indonesian submarine have enough oxygen to last until Saturday, the navy’s chief of staff said on Thursday, while its military commander said the vessel was in good condition and battle-ready.

The defence officials were speaking at a news conference a day after the 44-year-old submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, went missing while conducting a torpedo drill north of the island of Bali. The chief of staff said weather conditions for the search and rescue efforts were calm.

Following is a timeline of events provided by the Indonesian navy:

WEDNESDAY APRIL 21

– 3:46 a.m. (1946 GMT): The Nanggala-402 dives

– 4:00 a.m.: Submarine requests authorisation to perform a torpedo drill

– 4:25 a.m.: Before authorisation can be issued, contact with the KRI Nanggala-402 is lost

– 8:00 a.m.: An oil slick is spotted in an aerial search around where the submarine had dived, though the navy says later it cannot determine whether the fuel is from the submarine

– 3:00 p.m.: Navy deploys ships to help in the search and issues a request for assistance which is answered by the Singaporean and the Australian navies

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

– 12:08 p.m.: Navy says search vessels with sonar capability have not detected any sign of the submarine

