Indonesian parents name their child after search engine ‘Google’

In Indonesia, many parents believe that a name is like a prayer and it carries hope, hence they give their children meaningful names. A couple, however, decided to give their new born baby the most unusual name.

Hailing from Bekasi, West Java , the duo has name their baby boy after the tech giant Google. The child will have to deal with this hilarious name for the rest of his life.

Baby ‘Google’ came into this world on November 30, 2018. He was born to Mr Andi Cahya Saputra and Mdm Ella Karina, reports Indonesian news portal Kumparan.

Andi thought of it when his wife was seven months pregnant but finally decide to name his second child from the technology category after he was born.

Interestingly, the father shared that besides Google, he had Microsoft, iPhone, iOs, Windows and many others in mind.

بچے کا کوئی انوکھا نام رکھا جائے؟ والدین نے گوگل سے متاثر ہو کر بچے کا نام ہی گوگل رکھ دیا۔

مزید دیکھیں: https://t.co/p6kbgPe0jU#BakhabarSavera #ARYNews #Google #Kid pic.twitter.com/ijy2pWYCpd — Bakhabar Savera (@bakhabarsavera) July 1, 2019

On the other hand, the boy’s elder sister has a usual Indonesian name.

The child’s grandfather also had reservations about his grandson’s name. Andi told his father “Google has a great meaning, because I hope Google can help many people, become a useful person to others.”

The parents do not pay any heed to criticism because they think many people do niot understand what their son’s name truly means.

Comments

comments