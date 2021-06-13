Decision on indoor marriages today: Asad Umar

KARACHI: The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said on Sunday that NCOC will meet on Monday where matter pertaining to the ban on indoor marriages will be discussed, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Marriage Halls Association delegation on Sunday called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar here in Karachi.

During the meeting, the delegation demanded the NCOC to lift a ban on indoor marriages.

The delegation assured Asad Umar that a proper ventilation system would be ensured for indoor marriages in the wedding halls.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that NCOC will take a final decision regarding indoor marriages in today’s (Monday) meeting.

Last week, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah had announced that marriage halls will reopen from June 11 across the province.

He had announced the decision during a meeting with the delegation Sindh Traders Action Committee.

Nasir Shah had assured the delegation that the provincial government will allow the reopening of marriage halls with limited attendance from June 11 (Friday).

