Induction of LY80 system to strengthen air defence capability: COAS  

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that LY80, a long range air defence weapon system, had greatly enhanced air defence capability of Army air defence, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’ media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the firepower display at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi.

COAS and Air Chief witnessed display of firepower capability by Pak Army Air Defence including fire of recently inducted Long Range weapon system LY-80. LY-80 has realized the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence with enhanced lethality. (1 of 2). pic.twitter.com/Nqs0bOAwOe — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 10, 2019

Interacting with the officers and troops, the COAS congratulated Army Air Defence for successful conduct of firepower capability display. He said that LY 80 weapon system would strengthen national defence.

CAS Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also congratulated Pakistan Army for induction of LY 80 which has reinforced Pakistan’s overall Air Defence capability, reads the statement.

Hallmark of the event was first ever fire by recently inducted long range air defence weapon system LY80. Induction of LY-80 has realized the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality, said ISPR.

Pakistan Army Air Defence displayed its fire power capability at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi. Firing by all air defence weapon systems was culminating event of two weeks long Exercise Al Bayza-2019.

Commander Karachi Corps, Commander Army Air Defence Command and number of other senior commanders and principal staff officers also witnessed the event.

Comments

comments