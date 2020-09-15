Indus River drops to Low Flood at Sukkur, Kotri barrages

SUKKUR: Indus river water level has dropped below the low flood at Guddu, while the water has been in low flood at Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

Indus River water level still rising at Kotri Barrage while receding at Guddu and Sukkur.

According to Flood Forecasting Division based in Lahore, inflow of Indus at Guddu Barrage has been 1,82,000 cusecs, while the water discharge has been recorded 1,58,000 cusecs.

The water inflow in river has been measured 2,26,700 cusecs at Sukkur Barrage, while the outflow at the barrage has been 1,89,100 cusecs, according to Sindh Irrigation Department.

According to in-charge Flood Control Room Abdul Aziz Soomro, the water level at Sukkur Barrage rapidly going down and the water has dropped by 27,000 cusecs withing six hours duration.

However, various protective dykes in downstream, have been under the pressure of flood water.

The water level rising in Indus River at Kotri Barrage with an inflow of 2,64,200 cusecs and outflow of 2,52,800 cusecs from the barrage.

Surging water level of Indus at Dadu-Moro Bridge on Sunday submerged over 50 villages and hundreds of acres cultivated land.

The flood flow of 3,50,000 cusecs was passing through under the Dadu-Moro Bridge.

A large number of people have been forced to evacuate from their homes to safer places after flooding in the river, according to reports.

Comments

comments