Punjab Governor visits industrial exhibition in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar visited an industrial expo organised in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing the traders, Chaudhry Sarwar said, “Our industrial sector is facing different challenges and the government is well aware of it. The present government will take concrete steps for the business community.”

The governor said that the nationals are facing severe consequences of mistakes made in the last 40 years.

He said that the nationals are not ready to take streets for protests. He added that nobody could comment over the emergence of a forward bloc in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Sarwar claimed that the matter of tendering resignations was not discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N provincial legislators.

Commenting over scuffle between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans in Leeds’ stadium, Sarwar said that diplomatic and moral norms were violated in the last cricket match.

He vowed to discuss the matter with British parliamentarians for waving controversial banners in the stadium.

Comments

comments