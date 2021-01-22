Industrialisation top priority of govt, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that industrialisation was the top priority of the government, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of lawmakers hailing from Faisalabad, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that Industrialisation creates job opportunities and vital for national development.

He maintained that Industrialisation plays a key role in boosting the country’s exports.

During the meeting, the lawmakers appreciated PM Imran’s business-friendly policies and presented their suggestions for the development of industries in Faisalabad.

Last year on November 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to resolve the problems of the textile industry in Faisalabad at the earliest.

Talking to a delegation of business representatives and exporters associated with the textile industry who had called on him in Faisalabad that day, PM Imran directed Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar to consult with all stakeholders regarding setting up of an Expo Center in the city.

He had asked the ministry of communications to take steps for setting up a motorway interchange at Chak Jhumra. The prime minister had also asked the ministry of aviation to work out a strategy to build Faisalabad International Airport.

