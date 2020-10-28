Swift redressal of investors’ grievances mean prosperity, job creation: PM

LAHORE: Chairing a session on industrial prosperity in his day-long Lahore visit on Wednesday, the Prime Minister directed Punjab government to sketch out public-private partnership schemes for development projects, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presiding over the huddle on industries, specifically the cement industry in the country, was briefed on the steps taken by the province to bolster support for it, which he commended.

The session today was attended by provincial chief Sardar Usman Buzdar and Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan among other chief secretaries and relevant officials.

Commending steps already taken by the provincial administration to extend support and facilitation to the industrial sector, the PM further directed provincial authorities to ensure relief for it.

He said the swift redressal of investors’ grievances will ensure prosperity in the country followed with employment opportunities for masses.

The PM also noted that his government is particularly working along the lines of boosting the construction sector, which will give impetus to the entire value chain, specifically the cement industry.

Earlier, CM Buzdar met Prime Minister Imran Khan separately to brief the premier about prices and availability of essential commodities in the province.

The prime minister arrived in the Punjab capital earlier today on a daylong official trip.

Before this, On October 20, the prime minister had paid a visit to Lahore as well where he held meetings with the Punjab chief minister, the governor and party leaders and was briefed on various uplift schemes, law and order, and other issues.

