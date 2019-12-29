Horrific! Infant dies as father smashes head into wall

A 14-year-old child could not sustain the brutality his father showed when he smashed the infant’s head into a wall and slammed his body into furniture.

The incident happened in South Carolina, where a man has been charged with murder by child abuse following the death of his 14-month-old son.

According to the United States (US) media reports quoting police authorities, the infant identified as Kingston Clark was at the family home with a sibling when the incident took place.

The father, Ashton Robert Clark, slammed Kingston’s head into a wall twice, threw him against two separate pieces of furniture, and then delayed calling 911.

The baby died on Tuesday of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Greenville County coroner.

Clark, 20, was arrested on Saturday and charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child and was later upgraded to homicide.

Kingston’s grandfather, Nathan McCall, told reporters that the little boy was “just so happy all the time.”I’m lost for words, she said.

