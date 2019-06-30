‘Inflation, economic crisis are gifts of past governments’: Khurrum Sher Zaman

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman on Sunday said that inflation and economic crisis were the ‘gifts’ of previous governments, ARY News reported.

Responding to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) information secretary Senator Moula Bakhsh Chandio’s presser, Sher Zaman said that PPP was daydreaming instead of realizing the bitter ground realities.

He said that those parties who brought the country on the brink of economic disaster, were criticizing the current government.

The PTI lawmaker said that PPP was making hue and cry as its supremo Asif Ali Zardari was behind the bars. He said that the current government had sent the most influential plunderers behind the bars and vowed to take action against rest of all in the country.

Earlier on May 30, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan holding past government responsible for crunch economic situation, had said the economy was heading towards improvement following the difficult decisions taken by the PTI government.

In a series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said, “The flag bearers of dynastic politics are felling pain that why Prime Minister Imran Khan rid Pakistan of the dictatorial rule of two families”.

