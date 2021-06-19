Weekly inflation registers 0.28pc rise: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation for the combined group in the period ended on June 17, 2021 increased by 0.28 percent.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the prices of various food items increased last week including tomatoes (14.76 percent), chicken (6.28 percent), garlic (4.72 percent), petrol (1.89 percent), and diesel (1.60 percent.

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 14.52 percent with most of the items increased mainly chillies powder (65.21 percent), electricity for Q1 (61.62 percent), petrol (48.21 percent), diesel (40.04 percent), mustard oil (35.04 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), eggs (28.89 percent), gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), match box (23.44 percent), and LPG (23.42 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of moong (23.59 percent), garlic (19.59 percent), potatoes (17.56 percent), onions (8.07 percent), tomatoes (7.30 percent), and salt (0.89 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 147.51 points during the week ended June 10, 2021 to 147.92 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.18 percent, 0.22 percent, 0.23 percent, 0.25 percent, and 0.32 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.2 percent) items increased, nine (17.6 percent) items decreased, and 21 (41.2 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

According to the PBS, decrease was observed in the price of bananas (7.75 percent), moong (1.85 percent), maash (1.26 percent), gram (1.19 percent), masoor (0.79 percent), mustard oil (0.38 percent), eggs (0.36 percent), LPG (0.29 percent), and sugar (0.18 percent).

Comments

comments