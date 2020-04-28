New information minister vows to improve county’s image  

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz on Tuesday vowed that he will strive to improve the country’s image in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Shibli Faraz said that he will promote the government’s policies and develop the Ministry of Information on modern lines with full spirit and dedication.

اللہ تعالیٰ سے دعا ہے کہ میری مدد اور راہنمائی فرمائے، میں اپنے فرائض ہائے منصبی کے تقاضوں کے ساتھ ساتھ آپ سب کی توقعات پر پورا اترسکوں۔

وزیر اعظم جناب عمران خان کا شکریہ ادا کرتا ہوں جنہوں نے مجھ پر اعتماد کا اظہار کیا اور یہ اہم ذمہ داری سونپی۔

1/2 — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) April 28, 2020

The minister maintained that his preference is to play the role of a bridge between the government and the media. He said professional innovation will be introduced in traditional role of the ministry, besides making it more credible.

Shibli Faraz prayed to Allah to assist and guide him in this task so that he could meet the expectations of all as well as fulfilling his professional responsibilities. He thanked PM Imran Khan for entrusting him for this important responsibility.

Earlier today, Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Prime Minister Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa had called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the new assignment of Shibli Faraz and Asim Saleem Bajwa had been discussed.

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran had approved the financial package for journalists infected with the novel coronavirus. The prime minister had tasked Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant for Information Asim Saleem Bajwa to prepare a strategy for the distribution of relief package for media institutions affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

