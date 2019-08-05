Information ministry working on 8th Wage Board Award, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been apprised that the Information Ministry is working on the compilation of 8th Wage Board Award, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the performance of the information ministry and its subordinate institutions. The meeting was attended by Firdous Ashiq Awan, Naeemul Haque and other senior officials.

The premier was briefed over the one-year performance of the ministry. It was told that the ministry has completed the process of commissioners’ appointments under the 2017’s law devised for access to information.

The officials apprised PM Khan that the government had announced interim wage board award, whereas, the ministry is currently working on the compilation of the 8th Wage Board Award.

While detailing the austerity measures, the ministry saved Rs200 million in the last fiscal year of 2018-19 and cleared dues of pensioners up to Rs1.5 billion. PM Khan was told that the information ministry will present a new policy soon for transparent distribution of government advertisements.

Read: 8th Interim Wage Board Award for media workers announced by Firdous Awan

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had announced 8th Interim Wage Board Leadership Award for media workers on June 19.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting addressing a press conference had said: “325 per cent salary increase which is equal to Rs 8,500 had been proposed for special grade media workers, 306 per cent equaling Rs 6,500 for grades 1-4, and 355 per cent equaling Rs 5,000 for grades 5 to 8 has been approved under the initiative.”

Awan called it a step towards permanent awards of the sort, which would be announced soon.

The interim award was being announced with the consensus of all stakeholders, revealed Awan.

She added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was committed to providing due rights to media workers.

The government’s decision to fix minimum wage of Rs 17,500 was further proof to that claim, she supplemented.

