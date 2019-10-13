Infrastructure development top priority of Govt: CM Mahmood

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that the PTI government has given top priority to infrastructure development to improve the communication sector across the province.

Presiding over a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority in Peshawar today, he stressed the need for early completion of all ongoing projects in road sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting approved the provincialization of six major roads in different areas of the province.

The meeting also approved the budget of financial year 2019-20 Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority.

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai warned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman against challenging the writ of the state saying any illegal act would prompt legal action.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the people rejected Maulana Fazl in last year’s general elections, adding he is hell-bent on launching a baseless campaign against the government.

The minister questioned if toppling of the government would lead to the JUI-F chief becoming the country’s chief executive.

“Will Maulana’s march end unemployment and inflation,” he further asked.

The minister said they won’t allow anyone to use madrassah students for political gains, appealing religious scholars to desist from using these children for such purposes.

