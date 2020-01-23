Evolving mechanism to ensure inheritance rights for women: Minister

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has urged the Ulema to condemn incidents of child abuse and will raise awareness in this regard.

Chairing the ninth meeting of National Ulema Mashaikh Council in Karachi on Thursday, he said the council agreed for an effective role of Ulema in achieving a better environment, plantation and clean green Pakistan.

The Minister said a mechanism will be introduced to implement the inheritance laws for women in the country.

He said a delegation of fifty Ulema will meet the President and the Prime Minister next month.

The Minister said Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th of February will be observed in Madaris and Imambargahs to express unity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

