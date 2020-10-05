NAB chairman takes notice of ‘inhumane treatment’ with Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Monday took notice of the alleged inhumane treatment meted out to opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in NAB’s detention, ARY News reported.

Present in the accountability court today, the Pakistan Muslim League -N president Shehbaz Sharif said that it was his basic right to be treated as human and receive his medical treatment for his back pain.

In his statement, the opposition leader alleged that he was being served food on the floor instead of on the table which had been the practice. He said that it was inhumane and humiliating and was done on purpose so he has to bend down to get his food.

Taking the notice of the matter following the directives of accountability judge, NAB chief Justice Iqbal ordered a swift inquiry of the matter and directed the accountability watchdog to ensure the self-esteem of the suspect while in custody.

READ: Shehbaz Sharif handed over to NAB on 14-day physical remand

Earlier last week the accountability court granted 14-day physical remand of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The court directed NAB to present him before it on October 13.

Team of the national graft busters presented him before the court amid tight security. The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of the PML-N leader for further investigation into the assets beyond means and money laundering case against him.

An investigation into money laundering charges against Shehbaz and members of his family revealed that Shehbaz Sharif’s assets increased from Rs14.86mn to Rs7328mn in the past 20 years, according to NAB.

Comments

comments