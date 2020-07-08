Investigators prepare initial report of Karachi grenade attack

KARACHI: Investigators have prepared an initial report of a grenade attack on a bakery in Karachi’s Sachal Goth area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The officials of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) stated in the report that they found lever of a grenade from the incident’s site. They said that the grenade was Russian made and RGD-1 explosive material was used in the grenade.

According to the report, the same explosive material had been used by the assailants in Bilawal Shah Goth’s incident while carrying out a grenade attack in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area.

Investigators expressed suspicions that both attacks could be carried out by the same gang.

Moreover, the wounded Ashiq Hussain has said that two persons have hurled something near him, an eyewitness told ARY News. The eyewitness said that Ashiq Hussain was shifted to the hospital after getting injured in the explosion.

He said that Ashiq Hussain’s son, who is mostly present at the shop instead of his father, was not seen there at the time of grenade attack.

Earlier in the day, at least one person was killed in a grenade attack near Bilawal Shah Goth area of Karachi.

According to police, the grenade was hurled at a bakery by unidentified men and resulted in the death of one person. The deceased was the owner of the bakery and former Rangers personnel, according to police.

