’95 per cent of injections given to patients are unnecessary’: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that health protection of patients should be our prime priority as Pakistan is facing serious health issues like spread of Hepatitis because incorrect use of injections.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Saturday night, Dr Zafar Mirza said the rate of giving injections in the country is 10 injections per person in a year which is the highest in the world.

He said 95 per cent of such injections given to patients are unnecessary.

The special Assistant said that Pakistanis the sixth most populated country in the world and hundreds of people are dying due to unsafe and unnecessary use of injections and reuse of syringes and needles.

