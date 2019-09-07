Several injured as Indian forces fire pellets, tear gas at Moharram procession

SRINAGAR: Several people were wounded when Indian forces fired teargas shells and pellets at a Muharram procession here on Saturday.

The troops used pellets and teargas against the mourners, resulting in injuries to several of them, according to a Kashmir Media Service report.

A Kashmiri photojournalist was hit by pellets and three other scribes were also injured.

The camera of a journalist was broken by police personnel in their efforts to stop the coverage of the procession.

The three journalists who were beaten up were Shahid Khan, Mubashir Dar and Bilal Bhat.

After usurping all basic rights and freedoms of the people of occupied Kashmir, India also banned Muharram processions in the territory.

Since abrogation of the special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, the Indian authorities have also not allowed Juma prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid.

The occupied valley remains under strict military siege on the 34th consecutive day, today.

