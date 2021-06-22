Inmate dies during FIA custody in Islamabad in apparent suicide bid

ISLAMABAD: An under-trial prisoner on Tuesday died in the custody of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad in what police termed an apparent suicide case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the FIA arrested a suspect identified as Amir Hafeez in a fraud case and shifted him to the prison of the Islamabad zone. He was a travel agent and a resident of the Bara Kahu area of the capital city.

“The inmate was found dead inside the prison,” they said.

The police have meanwhile, took possession of the body and started a probe regarding the incident. “It apparently looks like a suicide case, however, a clearer picture will emerge after the post mortem report,” they said.

According to the FIA spokesman, the incident was immediately brought to the notice of a magistrate before the body was sent for post mortem after collection of evidence from the spot.

The director FIA has suspended four officials including the SHO of the agency’s office for their negligence in the matter, the spokesman said adding that a three-member committee was also formed to submit a report on the matter within a week.

In another recent incident, a murder case has been registered against two officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department after the death of a suspect in their custody in the federal capital.

An FIR has been registered under sections 322 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The deceased was identified as Hassan, 15, a resident of Lower Dir, KPK. His family and friends also staged a demonstration on Saturday to protest the custodial death.

According to a statement by the police, the suspect died due to inadequate medical treatment amid extreme heat and fever.

