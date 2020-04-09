Three inmates, four jail officials test positive for COVID-19 in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: At least three inmates and four officials were tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Central Jail Gujranwala on Thursday, ARY News reported.

A spokes person of the Punjab health department said that said that as part of precautionary measures, all the prisoners and the jail officials were screened for COVID-19 and added that out of the total, tests of three inmates and four officials came back positive.

He maintained that the prisoners and the jail officials affected by the coronavirus have been shifted to the isolation ward at district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Gujranwala.

Earlier on April 5, Novel coronavirus appeared to be rapidly spreading among inmates in Camp Jail as 26 more prisoners had been diagnosed with the contagion.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had confirmed the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in the Camp Jail had reached 29.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases tally had jumped to 2899 that day with 45 deaths from the pandemic recorded. The statistics of the national dashboard stated 170 patients had recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

